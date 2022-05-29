Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 833,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 603,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 524,327 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,588,000 after buying an additional 418,739 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,828,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

