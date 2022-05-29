Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 195 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

