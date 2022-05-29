Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 540 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,070,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,919,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.