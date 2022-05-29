Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,819,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

