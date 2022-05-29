Contour Asset Management LLC Has $271.22 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the quarter. News makes up approximately 9.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 2.06% of News worth $271,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in News by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,947,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,636. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.