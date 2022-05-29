Contour Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,774,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,359,000. Anaplan comprises 2.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 579,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anaplan by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,958. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

