Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 3,115,223 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115,223 shares during the period. Zynga comprises 0.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zynga worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 300,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Zynga by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

