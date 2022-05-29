Convex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $588.28 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00032399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $588.28 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 642.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,630,809 coins and its circulating supply is 62,222,257 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

