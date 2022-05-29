Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 700.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.53 or 0.15746388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00502348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

