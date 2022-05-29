Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.55.

CLB stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

