Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 580,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,826,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $84,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $51,950,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $50,799,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

