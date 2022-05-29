Cosmos Market Cap Hits $2.70 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.44 or 0.00032420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $167.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.02 or 1.00021017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

