Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.44.

Shares of COST traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.76. 5,715,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,885. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

