Cota Capital Management LLC Has $30.14 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises about 5.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Q2 worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 677.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

QTWO stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 723,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.