Cowen Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.