Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.

CMCT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

