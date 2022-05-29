Credit Suisse AG Acquires 23,840 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of SVB Financial Group worth $104,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $492.02 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.65 and a 200 day moving average of $600.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

