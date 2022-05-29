Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.59% of STERIS worth $143,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $235.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.18.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

