Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $134,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

