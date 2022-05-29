Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,037 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $100,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $257.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

