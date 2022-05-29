Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,212 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $113,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $245.89. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

