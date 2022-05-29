Credit Suisse AG Sells 213,502 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of ANSYS worth $150,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

