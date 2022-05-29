Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Keysight Technologies worth $131,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,132,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.