Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,154 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of KLA worth $124,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.