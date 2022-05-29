Credits (CS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,331.00

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Credits has a market cap of $2.33 million and $146,331.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

