Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.49) to GBX 415 ($5.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.23).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £658.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($5.90).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

