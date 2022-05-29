Critical Comparison: GXO Logistics (GXO) and Its Rivals

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GXO Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GXO Logistics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 GXO Logistics Competitors 199 1030 1726 44 2.54

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $97.64, indicating a potential upside of 78.31%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.44%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19% GXO Logistics Competitors -2,284.15% -105.28% -6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion $153.00 million 36.03 GXO Logistics Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.84

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. GXO Logistics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats its rivals on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.