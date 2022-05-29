Critical Comparison: Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mynaric and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.90%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Telesat.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Telesat N/A 13.08% 3.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynaric and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 65.55 -$53.80 million N/A N/A Telesat $604.93 million 0.35 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Summary

Telesat beats Mynaric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About Telesat (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

