Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 108.9% in May

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CPTK opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

