Css LLC Il Acquires 125,051 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 434.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,051 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.30% of Marlin Technology worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of FINM opened at $9.81 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

