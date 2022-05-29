Css LLC Il Acquires 170,396 Shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,396 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.88% of GigInternational1 worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,893,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,317,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

