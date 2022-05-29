Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 155,264 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 518,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.77 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.