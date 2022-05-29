Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,429.2% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

