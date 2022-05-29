Css LLC Il Buys 28,668 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.54% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

