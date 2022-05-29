Css LLC Il Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,907 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.65% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.80 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

