Css LLC Il Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $318.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

