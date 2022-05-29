Css LLC Il Invests $1.31 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.18% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

