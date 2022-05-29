Css LLC Il Invests $2.12 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after purchasing an additional 223,233 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,457,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

