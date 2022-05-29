Css LLC Il Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 149,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,629,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGVC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

