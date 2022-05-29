Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.82% of Partners Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTRS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

