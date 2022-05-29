Css LLC Il Purchases 22,920 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $53.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

