Css LLC Il Reduces Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Css LLC Il decreased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,862 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.41% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.