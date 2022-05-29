Css LLC Il Sells 268,235 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,235 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

