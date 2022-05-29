CT Real Estate Investment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.