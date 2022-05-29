Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cuentas by 40.0% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cuentas alerts:

CUEN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,989. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.