Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 937,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CURLF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 448,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

CURLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

