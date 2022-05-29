Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00004169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $558.20 million and approximately $120.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,162.88 or 0.99996598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,755,209,697 coins and its circulating supply is 459,112,648 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.