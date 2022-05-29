CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $$5.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

