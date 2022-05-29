Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in May

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,282. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

