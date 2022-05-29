Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.07

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.07 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,185 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.00 million and a PE ratio of -143.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327.42.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

