Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.07

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DALGet Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.07 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,185 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.00 million and a PE ratio of -143.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327.42.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

